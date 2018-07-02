New meet and greet style offers interaction with candidates

The gymnasium of Columbia High School filled with area community members on June 21 for a Meet the Candidates Night in Hunters.

Candidates from Stevens County and 7th District races were in attendance. Candidates running for the 5th Congressional District and in the U.S. races were not invited.

“We wanted to keep it local,” said Ron Buchanan, Hunter's precinct committee officer for the Republican Party.

Also organizing the event were Tom McManama from the Rice Precinct and Eric Hovde from Daisy.

“We wanted it so people in this area had a chance to meet the candidates,” Buchanan said, adding that it was important to hold the event before the primaries.

Twenty-four candidates were able to attend the meet and greet. Unlike most meet and greets, this event was setup to give the audience more personal interactions with those running for office.

