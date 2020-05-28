New positive COVID-19 case in Stevens County, NETCHD updates on Phase 3

An 11th positive case of COVID-19 in Stevens County was confirmed by the Northeast Tri County Health District in a press release Thursday, from a person in Southern part of the county who was associated with the last case detected on May 19.

The person is self-isolating at home and does not need medical treatment. The NETCHD said in another press release that it does not know the exact date in which it can apply for Phase 3 status, but it should come in early June. After applying, it may take several days to receive approval from the Washington State Department of Health.

Phase 3 states that: high-risk populations continue to stay home, outdoor groups are opened to 50 or fewer people, recreational facilities (gyms, pools, ect.) can open at a less than 50% capacity, professional sports without audience participation may resume, non-essential travel may resume, restaurants/taverns can hold less than 75% capacity and have tables no larger than 10 people, bar areas can operate at 25% capacity, movie theaters can open at 50% capacity, customer-facing government services may resume and all other business activities (excluding nightclubs and gatherings of over 50 people) may resume.