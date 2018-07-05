No music on the mountain

Spokane Symphony won’t be playing at Music on the Mountain in September, the Chewelah Arts Guild has announced.

“The cost of bringing the Symphony to Chewelah has risen by nearly 40 percent in the past two years,” Dawn McClain, CAG President, said. “It’s no longer possible for us to present them without a substantial loss.”

Read the story in the July 4, 2018 S-E

