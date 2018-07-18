North county fire contained

Control of the Marble Valley fire that started on July 6 transferred to local Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire resources on July 8. Firefighters finished mopping up, ensuring a minimum of 300 feet around structures and 150 feet around the perimeter. Local crews will continue to monitor the area for hotspots for several days. According to DNR, smoking areas may be visible, but as long as they remain inside the perimeter, but should not threaten control lines.

Read the story in the July 18, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

