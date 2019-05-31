North Spokane Corridor, Children of the Sun Trail meetings set

State Department of Transportation Eastern Region officials will host a series of workshops on the North Spoken Corridor and Children of the Sun Trail.

The meetings are set for:

June 1 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Spokane Community College (in the Lair), 1810 N. Greene St.

June 22 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southeast Day Care Center, 2227 E. Hartson Ave.

July 13 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sheridan Elementary School commons, 3737 E. Fifth Ave.

The purpose of the workshops is to discuss issues related to the corridor and trail, officials said.