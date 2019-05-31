North Spokane Corridor, Children of the Sun Trail meetings set
Statesman-Examiner
Friday, May 31, 2019
SPOKANE
State Department of Transportation Eastern Region officials will host a series of workshops on the North Spoken Corridor and Children of the Sun Trail.
The meetings are set for:
June 1 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Spokane Community College (in the Lair), 1810 N. Greene St.
June 22 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southeast Day Care Center, 2227 E. Hartson Ave.
July 13 — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sheridan Elementary School commons, 3737 E. Fifth Ave.
The purpose of the workshops is to discuss issues related to the corridor and trail, officials said.
