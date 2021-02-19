Northeast 1B football officially underway, Cusick tops Springdale 28-12, Selkirk bests Hunters 46-0

Football is officially back in Northeast Washington today, as Cusick topped Springdale 28-12 and Selkirk beat Hunters 46-0.

Snow lightly covered a plowed field at Mary Walker High School, while the temperature read a freezing 32 degrees when Springdale kicked off to Cusick at 2 p.m. Friday. The Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead on their first possession, when quarterback Dylan Reijonen completed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Celias Holmes.

Toward the end of the first quarter Springdale pinned Cusick on their own two yard line with a punt, but on the next play Colton Seymour took a handoff off the left edge to the house on a 98-yard run.

The Chargers struck back with a little over five minutes left in the second quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Austin Paladin to Tomeko Cates. Then Cusick struck again with a long pass from Reijonen to Seymour with 2:28 minutes left in the second quarter, bringing the halftime score to 20-6.

There were no scores in the third quarter. Seymour scored his third touchdown of the day on a run with 8:21 left in the fourth quarter. Springdale's Juan Ruiz then got into the endzone on a long run with 5:34 left in the game, bringing the final score to 28-12.

In Hunters, the Chewelah Independent's Brandon Hansen was in attendance and will provide more detailed coverage. The Rangers dominated the affair, leading to the blowout 46-0 win.