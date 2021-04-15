Northeast A League All-Conference volleyball team announced
The Northeast A League has started to announce its All-Conference teams, following the conclusion of Season 1 sports last week.
Colville junior Mckenna Reggear earned honors as a second team middle, and was the lone Indian to make the list. Colville had one of the youngest teams in the league in 2021, under first-year head coach Jacy Vining. The Indians finished with a 3-7 record, losing in four sets to Deer Park in the fifth place game of the NEA tournament.
League champion Freeman swept every team they played and had three players earn All-Conference honors, not including MVP Jordyn Goldsmith and coach of the year Eva Windlin-Jansen. Second place finisher Lakeside had four All-Conference players.
FULL TEAMS:
First team
Outside Hitter - Ashley Boswell - JR - Freeman
Outside Hitter - Nina Chittum - SR - Lakeside
Middle - Jamie Kennedy - SR - Lakeside
Middle - Amblessed Okemgbo - JR - Medical Lake
Middle - Jessica Stires - JR - Lakeside
Outside Hitter - Paige Thomson - SR - Deer Park
Second team
Setter - Abbie Amend - JR - Freeman
Middle - Sydney Arnzen - SR - Freeman
Middle - Lexie Everett - SR - Riverside
Setter - Jorden Findlay - SR - Lakeside
Middle - Mckena Reggear - JR - Colville
Right Side - Aliviah Stime - SR - Riverside
MVP - Jordyn Goldsmith - SR - Freeman
COTY - Eva Windlin-Jansen - Freeman
Category: