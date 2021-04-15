Northeast A League All-Conference volleyball team announced

The Northeast A League has started to announce its All-Conference teams, following the conclusion of Season 1 sports last week.

Colville junior Mckenna Reggear earned honors as a second team middle, and was the lone Indian to make the list. Colville had one of the youngest teams in the league in 2021, under first-year head coach Jacy Vining. The Indians finished with a 3-7 record, losing in four sets to Deer Park in the fifth place game of the NEA tournament.

League champion Freeman swept every team they played and had three players earn All-Conference honors, not including MVP Jordyn Goldsmith and coach of the year Eva Windlin-Jansen. Second place finisher Lakeside had four All-Conference players.

FULL TEAMS:

First team

Outside Hitter - Ashley Boswell - JR - Freeman

Outside Hitter - Nina Chittum - SR - Lakeside

Middle - Jamie Kennedy - SR - Lakeside

Middle - Amblessed Okemgbo - JR - Medical Lake

Middle - Jessica Stires - JR - Lakeside

Outside Hitter - Paige Thomson - SR - Deer Park

Second team

Setter - Abbie Amend - JR - Freeman

Middle - Sydney Arnzen - SR - Freeman

Middle - Lexie Everett - SR - Riverside

Setter - Jorden Findlay - SR - Lakeside

Middle - Mckena Reggear - JR - Colville

Right Side - Aliviah Stime - SR - Riverside

MVP - Jordyn Goldsmith - SR - Freeman

COTY - Eva Windlin-Jansen - Freeman