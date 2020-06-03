Northeast Tri County Health District applies to begin Phase 3 of reopening plan

The Northeast Tri County Health District submitted an application to the Washington State Department of Health Secretary, John Wiesman, to enter Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan early Wednesday morning. The NETCHD expects Wiesman to either approve or reject the application soon. If accepted, businesses that will reopen with Phase 3 will need to wait for the state's guidelines to be published before receiving approval to move into Phase 3.

Ferry and Pend Oreille Counties have been in Phase 2 since May 8, and Stevens County has been in Phase 2 since May 11. Counties must wait a minimum of three weeks to apply to move into the next phase of the reopening plan. Under Phase 2 Stevens County has had four new COVID-19 cases, with two being confirmed yesterday (June 2), while Pend Oreille County has seen two new cases and Ferry has seen zero. To date Stevens County has had 13 confirmed cases, Pend Oreille County has had three and Ferry has had one.

Phase 3 states that: high-risk populations continue to stay home, outdoor groups are opened to 50 or fewer people, recreational facilities (gyms, pools, ect.) can open at a less than 50% capacity, professional sports without audience participation may resume, non-essential travel may resume, restaurants/taverns can hold less than 75% capacity and have tables no larger than 10 people, bar areas can operate at 25% capacity, movie theaters can open at 50% capacity, customer-facing government services may resume and all other business activities (excluding nightclubs and gatherings of over 50 people) may resume.