Northeast Washington Fair canceled for 2020

The Northeast Washington Fair was canceled yesterday, after the board of County Commissioners, representatives of Northeast Tri-County Health, 4-H, the NE WA Fair Board, its county insurance carrier and fair manager met to discuss the possibility of holding the fair in late August.

It was determined that the fair could only go on under Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan. Under Phase 3 Washington State University would not allow 4-H members to participate, vendors would have insurance liabilities and a the state's fair board would place a large number of restrictions. All entities at the meeting determined to cancel the fair, because of the unlikelihood of entering Phase 4 by the fair's date.

"It is with a heavy heart that we make this decision," the County Commissioners stated. "In the end we had to make this choice."

Instead of the fair there will be a fat sale to support youths that have raised an animal to show. 4-H is working to put together virtual shows and hold small events that will take place over several weekends.