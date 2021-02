Wilbur-Creston (1-0) went on the road and swept Springdale (3-2) tonight by set scores: 25-10, 25-15 and 25-18.

Around the region:

Chewelah 3, Kettle Falls 0

Wellpinit 3, Harrington 1

Liberty 3, Davenport 0

Colfax 3, Lind-Ritzville 0