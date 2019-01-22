Northport man facing DUI charge
A Northport man is facing a driving while under the influence charge after allegedly causing a crash Jan. 16 two miles north of the city.
Albert P. Petry, 40, of Northport, is accused of drinking alcohol, driving at a high rate of speed and causing the crash at about 5:26 p.m. Jan. 16 on U.S. Highway 395 near Kramer Road, the Washington State Patrol said.
Petry was northbound at a high rate of speed in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he struck another northbound vehicle, a Ford Focus being driven by Allison R. MacDonald, 21, of Priest River, Idaho, the patrol said. The impact pushed MacDonald into a third northbound vehicle, a Ford Aerostar van driven by Gary G. Burch, 66, of Addy.
Burch and his passenger, Larry W. Burch, 85, of Inchelium, were both injured and transported to a local hospital, the patrol said.
Petry was injured and transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, the patrol said, adding that MacDonald was uninjured.
All of the vehicles' occupants were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.
The patrol said Petry has been charged with driving while under the influence in connection with the crash.
