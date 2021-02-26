Northport volleyball sweeps Cusick to extend win streak

Northport volleyball extended its win streak to four games today, sweeping Cusick with ace, after ace, after ace.

The Mustangs (4-1) scored 33 aces as a team, with 16 coming from senior outside hitter Kylie Corcoran, whose jump serve devastated the Panthers (1-2) and was returned just 42.9% of the time. Fellow senior Eliza Stark added six aces of her own, and had a team high six kills, while senior Brianna Young led in assists with seven. Northport would win by set scores 25-8, 25-11 and 25-4.

"I've been working on my [jump serve] for awhile," Corcoran said. "I did it last year, but it's nice to finally use it in games."

Northport previously defeated Curlew 3-1 last Thursday, Inchelium 3-0 Saturday and Republic 3-0 earlier this week on Tuesday. They'll go on to play Hunters tomorrow, before a rematch with Selkirk next Tuesday, who narrowly beat the Mustangs 3-2 to open the season. That match will likely decide who wins the regular season Northeast 1B League title. So far this season, Corcoran has 37 aces, just ahead of Stark's 36. The two also lead in kills with Stark's 35 to Corcoran's 26, to go along with Corcoran's team-high 35 assists.

"It feels good, especially after dropping that game to Selkirk," Corcoran said. "I'm looking forward to hopefully redeeming ourselves [against Selkirk] and I know it's going to be a good game."

"A thing that hurt us last time [against Selkirk] was our serve and receive," Stark added. "We've been working really hard at that with our last games and practices, and I think that should be better this time and we'll give up less points to them on serves."