Northport woman to stand trial in stabbing case

In two weeks, the trial begins for a Northport woman who is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the chest with a small pocket knife while he was sitting in his car outside Kuks Tavern.

The victim survived the incident that occurred in the late afternoon of Sept. 2 and Amara Corine Taylor, 42, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon — domestic violence. She faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and/or a $50,000 fine, plus restitution, assessments and court costs.

Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen is handling the case on behalf of the state. Taylor is represented by Spokane attorney Tim Trageser.

According to a report by Stevens County Deputy Michael Gilmore, Taylor was witnessed stabbing the male victim with a 3.5-inch folding knife and then riding away from the scene on a bicycle.

The victim left the scene with the knife still embedded in his chest and drove to a friend's house. Gilmore found him seated in a lawn chair outside that residence, with the knife sticking out of his upper chest, throat area. Gilmore reportedly advised the victim not to move and called for an ambulance.

“Had the knife not become stuck in his collarbone, there is a high likelihood that the injury would have resulted in his death,” wrote Gilmore.

While they waited for medics to arrive, Gilmore said the victim told him that he and Taylor were currently living together and had been drinking that day. The deputy noted that the man did not appear intoxicated.

