NRA files challenge to I-1639

Gun-control Initiative 1639 is being challenged in federal court.

Today, the National Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation filed a joint lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington challenging the constitutionality of the gun-control measure.

I-1639 sets 21 as the minimum age to purchase and possess a semiautomatic rifle, including hunting rifles.

The measure also requires firearms dealers to sell trigger locks and locking gun cabinets, while prohibiting them from selling semiautomatic rifles to out-of-state residents.

Furthermore, the measure puts owners at risk of being charged with a felony if their guns were taken by someone else and used in commission of a crime, if the firearm was not locked up.

"The NRA is committed to restoring the 2nd Amendment rights of every law-abiding Washingtonian," NRA Institute for Legislative Action Executive Director Chris W. Cox said after the lawsuit was filed. "I-1639 violates the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens and puts people at risk.

"This lawsuit is the first step in the fight to ensure that Washingtonians are free to exercise their fundamental right to self-defense."

Second Amendment Foundation founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb echoed the thoughts.

"We are disappointed that too many voters were fooled into supporting this 30-page gun-control scheme, despite overwhelming law enforcement opposition," Gottlieb said. "This initiative is an affront to the constitutional rights enshrined in the 2nd Amendment and the Washington state constitution.

"This measure will have a chilling effect on the exercise of the constitutional rights of honest citizens while having no impact on criminals, and we will not let it go unchallenged."

Cox added:

"The NRA will fight to overturn this unconstitutional initiative. We will not sit idly by while elitist anti-gun activists attempt to deny everyday Americans their fundamental right to self-defense."