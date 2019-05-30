Numerous fire starts reported in last few days

Crews have responded to nine wildfires in the region in the last four days.

According to the Northeast Washington Interagency Communications Center which helps to coordinate wildfire response, three fires were reported Wednesday, May 29.

The Hazel fire was reported at 2:46 p.m., burning in brush and logs in Pend Oreille County. The fire was contained by 4:25 p.m. And under control by 5:45 p.m., officials said. The firestart was contained at far less than an acre.

Meanwhile, two fire starts were also reported in Stevens County.

The Barrett fire started at 22:24 p.m. along Pierre Lake Road and the Coyote Canyon blaze started at 12:40 p.m. Near Mudgett Lake. Both started in brush and grass.

No other information was released on the Barrett fire.

The Coyote Canyon fire grew to three-quarters of an acre before being contained at 3:24 p.m.

Other fires reported in recent days include:

May 28

• Powerline — On Epson Salt Road in Okanogan County, the fire was reported at 8:29. Other details were not available.

• Patterson — This wildfire in the Patterson Creek area of Okanogan County grew to 2.1 acres in grass, brush and timber. It started at 6:22 p.m. And was under control by 9:15 p.m.

• East Walters — Started in grass and brush, the fire in the Mount Spokane area of Spokane county was reported at 6 p.m. And controlled by 7 p.m. It was contained at a quarter-acre.

• Pierre — This fire near Pierre Lake in Stevens County was contained at just over a half-acre. A start time was not reported, but it was contained by 4:20 p.m.

May 27

• Roosevelt Grade — The Roosevelt Grade fire grew to 10 acres in the Johnson Grade area of Stevens County. It was burning in grass and brush before being contained at 1:30 p.m.

May 26

• Hot Sunrise — No details were available on this fire start near Sunrise Road in Okanogan County.

In addition to the fire starts, four other calls were determined to be false alarms.