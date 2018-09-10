Officers investigate drive-by shooting in Kettle Falls
Monday, September 10, 2018
KETTLE FALLS, WA
Officers arrested a suspect Monday evening around 5:16 p.m., Sept. 10, during an investigation of a driveby shooting near the railroad tracks at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Meyers Street.
There were at least five Stevens County Sheriff's Office vehicles on the scene, and at least two Kettle Falls patrol cars. EMS arrived and transported the handcuffed suspect after placing what appeared to be extra restraints around his wrists.
Kettle Falls Chief of Police Chris Courchene reported that no one was shot.
The scene was still under investigation at press time.
For more information, see next weeks S-E.
