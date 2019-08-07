Olsen, McAdam look to advance in Nine Mile Falls

Eric Olsen and Mary McAdam appear headed to the Nov. 5 general election in the race for Nine Mile Falls School Board seat No. 2.

Preliminary results in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election show Olsen with 461 votes, or 44.50 percent. McAdam is second with 326 votes, or 31.47 percent.

A distant third, Kirsten Foose has 237 votes, or 22.88 percent, results show.

But the race isn't necessarily over.

Stevens County elections officials still have 350 votes to count countywide. They did not say how many are from voters in the Nine Mile Falls School District, which is home to Lakeside High School.

Late-arriving and remaining ballots will be counted later this week.

Only the Top 2 candidates will advance to the general election.