Omaha Track to operate part of area rail line

Omaha Track will be operate the P&L Branch of the Palouse River and Coulee City train system.

The P&L branch runs from Spokane through Spangle, Rosalia, Garfield, Oakesdale and Palouse to the Idaho state line near Pullman.

The selection of Omaka Track followed

The Omaha, Neb.-based company was selected during a competitive bid process, state official said. Details of the process were not immediately released.

The P&L Branch of the railroad system is owned by Washington state. It is one of three Palouse River and Coulee City branches of the system. The others are the PV Hooper Branch in Whitman County and the CW Branch between Cheney and Coulee City.

PV Hooper Branch is operated by Palouse River and Coulee City Railroad; CW Branch is operated by Washington Eastern Railroad.

The train system provides agricultural enterprises and farmers access to markets, officials said.

To maintain that access, state Transportation Secretary Roger Miller announced May 28 that $11.3 million has been earmarked for improvements.

The money will be used to rehabilitate 10 bridges and 28 miles of track. It will also replace one mile of rail, he said.