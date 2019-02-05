One dead following six-vehicle crash near Selah

An 85-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a six-vehicle crash on icy Interstate 82 today.

The Washington State Patrol identified the woman as Celestina C. Roman of Selah.

She died at a Yakima-area hospital from injuries related to the 2:45 p.m. crash at Milepost 21, three miles north of the city.

According to the patrol, the vehicles involved were all eastbound, attempting to slow down due to other collisions on the slick highway.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer, lost control and slid into the path of the second vehicle, a 2008 Mazda 3, the patrol said. The driver of the Mazda then lost control and slid into the path of a third vehicle, a 2004 Acura MXD.

The Mazda and Acura collided, sending the Acura into a fourth vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan, the patrol said, noting all four of the vehicles and debris blocked the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

A fifth vehicle, a 2016 Subaru Outback, attempted to navigate through the debris, the patrol said. A sixth vehicle entering the crash scene, too, but struck the tractor-trailer and then the Subaru.

The sixth vehicle was a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, the patrol said.

The patrol identified the following drivers as being involved in the crash:

George P. Wasley, 43, of Yakima, was the truck driver.

Emily R. Fortier, 19, of Selah, was the driver of the Mazda.

Neil R. Crandall, 70, of Port Ludlow, was the driver of the Acura.

Brooke M. Norton, 37, of Lacey, was the driver of the Grand Caravan.

Jang Y. Wang, 64, of Richland, was the driver of the Subaru.

Alberto A. Roman, 60, of Selah, was the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox.

The state patrol identified uninjured passengers in crash vehicles as David S. Lamb, 52, of Yakima; Baovy N. Nguyen, 25, of Ellensburg; Carly M. Galvan, 37, of Tacoma; Yu Y. Wang, 62, of Richland; and Chu-Mei Peng, 57, of Richland.

Margarita V. Roman, 56, of Selah, was injured and transported to a Yakima hospital, the patrol said.