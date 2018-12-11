One dead in US Highway 395 crash

A Chewelah woman was killed Monday morning in a three-vehicle crash that prompted the closure of U.S. Highway 395 for more than 7 hours.

Anna M. Kenney, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a seatbelt, the Washington State Patrol reported.

