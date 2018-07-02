Opie-Coxie offers fun way to support area youth

The Opie-Coxie benefit scramble golf tournament at Dominion Meadows Golf Course will be held on July 21. The tournament pays tribute to the late John Ochs and Steve Cox.

This fun event, open to golfers of all ability levels, raises money for the non-profit Opie-Coxie Foundation.

All proceeds support youth in the area by helping them participate in sports or educational programs they might not otherwise be able to afford. In the past, the funds have paid for sports equipment, educational clubs, youth camps, lodging for out-of-area events, Special Olympics and many others. This fund also contributes to the local Elks Lodge No.1753 Therapy Program for Children.

The foundation's motto: “No child will be left out…not if the Opie-Coxie can do anything about it!”

Scramble golf is the format for the four-to-five-person teams. Entry fee is $50 per person if paid by July 18, and $55 if paid after July 19. The entry fee includes golf and dinner, though there is a suggested $10 donation for the meal. Catch the full story online here or in the July 4, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.