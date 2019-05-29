Pasco drug dealer sentenced

A convicted drug dealer was sentenced to two, 270-month concurrent sentences Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Rosalio Emmanuel Sanchez, 33, of Pasco, will also be on probation for 10 years after release from prison.

The sentence follows his March conviction on one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, 5 kilograms of cocaine and distributing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. He was also found to have violated the terms of his release for a previous drug-related conviction in which he was released in 2015.

Court records show Sanchez is a known member of the Bueno Drug Trafficking Organization, a part of the Sinaloa cartel.