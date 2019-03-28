Pasco man arrested after high speed chase through Reardan, Davenport

A Pasco man was arrested Wednesday night following a high-speed chase through town.

Jaime Balderas, 26, of Pasco, is charged with felony eluding and driving while under the influence following the chase, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The chase started at about 7:51 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Cheney, the patrol said, noting a Ford F-150 pickup was eastbound at a high rate of speed.

When a trooper attempted a traffic stop near Milepost 265, the driver, later identified as Balderos, speed up, the patrol said. He exited onto U.S. Highway 2 and headed west.

Other law enforcement joined the pursuit.

As Balderos raced through Reardan, he struck a 2012 Chevrolet Caprice driven by trooper Joe Leibrecht, 48, of Spokane, the patrol said.

At some point during the chase, Balderas tires deflated and he continued to drive on the rims, causing sparks.

The chase continued west on U.S. Highway 2, the patrol said. Troopers use the pit maneuver to cause Balderas to lose control and his pickup overturned.

The highway closed while troopers investigated the incident and the crash scene was cleared.

After the chase, Balderas was arrested, the patrol said.

His passengers, Ivan Valdez, 26, and Michael Figueroa, 44, were both interviewed, the patrol said.

Figueroa was injured prior to the stop and taken to Lincoln Hospital, the patrol said.

The Washington State Patrol, Spkane County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office all participated in the high-speed chase.

Here's a Facebood link to a video of the chase: https://www.facebook.com/kevin.morcom.7/videos/10216730960657891/