Pasco man sentenced in drug-trafficking case

A Pasco man was sentenced Tuesday to 135 months in federal prison on drug trafficking-related charges.

Jose Luis Muniz, 38, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of substances containing methamphetamine and 5 kg of cocaine by U.S. District Court Senior Judge William Fremming.

Muniz will also have to serve five years of probation and pay a $7,500 fine.

Court records show Muniz is a member of the Bueno Drug Trafficking Organization, part of the Sinaloa cartel.

He began distributing large amounts of cocaine in 2014 and kept track of the organization's drug shipments and cash collected, records show, noting he kept ledgers detailing the information showing monthly narcotics shipments exceeding 100 pounds.