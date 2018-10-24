Pellet-gunner pleaded guilty

By: 
Aaron Andrews
Statesman-Examiner
Wednesday, October 24, 2018

KETTLE FALLS — The suspect arrested in connection to the Sept. 10th drive-by pellet-gunning of Westside Pizza pleaded guilty in Stevens County Superior Court yesterday.

 

Convicted level III sex offender Michael Corey Wagner Cottrell, 41, faced charges of second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest. 

 

