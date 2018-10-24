Pellet-gunner pleaded guilty
By:
Aaron Andrews
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
KETTLE FALLS — The suspect arrested in connection to the Sept. 10th drive-by pellet-gunning of Westside Pizza pleaded guilty in Stevens County Superior Court yesterday.
Convicted level III sex offender Michael Corey Wagner Cottrell, 41, faced charges of second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest.
Read the full story in the Oct. 31, 2018, Statesman-Examiner.
Category: