Planned Avista power outage planned canceled

UPDATE:

Avista has canceled a planned power outage following Tuesday night's lightning storm.

"Due to severe thunder and lightning storms on Tuesday night, Avista’s electrical system sustained damages across our service territory," spokeswoman Kim Vollan said Wednesday. "As a result, we have canceled the planned outage on July 25. Customers who would have been impacted by the planned outage will be notified.

"Customers will also be notified when the work is rescheduled.

ORIGINAL STORY

Some ratepayers along state Highway 20 east of the city may experience a power outage from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Avista said the outage will affect 806 homes and businesses along the highway and on Bohanan Road and near Black and the Little Pend Oreille lakes.

The outage will occur while utility crews upgrade the electrical distribution system, officials said.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to increase the reliability and capacity of our electrical system," greater Colville operations manager Nathan Sarber said. "With temperatures outside rising, your safety, health and comfort are our top priority. We are committed to restoring your power as quickly and as safely as possible.