Power outage planned for Northport
By:
Roger Harnack
Tuesday, January 22, 2019
NORTHPORT
Approximately 1,195 Avista ratepayers will be without power for a half-hour Jan. 29 as the utility upgrades a substation.
The outage is planned for 6:30-7 a.m., officials said, noting it will affect city residents as well as rural customers in the surrounding area.
“We understand that being without power creates hardships and every effort will be made to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Avista Colville Operatiosn Manager Cesar Godinez said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding."
The work will not require any road closures, Avista officials said.
Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at 800-227-9187 and reference the outage number 9468.
