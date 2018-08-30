Preparing for cold and flu season in Northeast Washington
With cold and flu season approaching, many people think about getting a flu shot. For some, that’s as far as they get. But the flu shot is worth getting — and so are several other vaccines, according to a local health official.
The influenza vaccine was once recommended particularly for children under five, the elderly and people with certain health conditions that may compromise their immune systems. But Judy Hutton RN/BSN, Director of Community Health Services for Northeast Tri-County Health District, said it’s one that everyone should roll up his sleeve for.
“Anyone who doesn’t want to get sick should get the shot,” she said.
