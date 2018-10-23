Puppy mill perps appear in court

SUNCREST — The four suspects arrested in connection to the Ford and Suncrest puppy mills were arraigned in Stevens County Superior Court today, Oct. 23.

Ford suspects Carolyn Jean Clark, 75, and David Rolance Clark, 68, were both individually charged with 3 counts of first-degree animal cruelty, 11 counts of second-degree animal cruelty and one count of unsafe transportation, records show. Both defendants cases were continued to Oct. 30 so they could have more time to hire an attorney.

Suncrest suspects Stephen Mark McDowell, 63, and Linley E. J. Staples, 61, were both individually charged with 4 counts of first-degree animal cruelty, 3 counts of unsafe transportation, 3 counts of tampering with evidence, and 24 counts of second-degree animal cruelty, records show. They pleaded not guilty.

The court set their trial date for the morning of Jan. 14, 2019.