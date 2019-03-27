Republic joins I-1639 opposition
By:
RaeLynn Ricarte
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
REPUBLIC
The Republic city council passed a resolution last week opposing Initiative 1639 or any other bill that restricts gun ownership rights laid out in the state and federal constitutions.
Mayor Elbert Koontz said the elected body decided not to adopt an ordinance naming Republic a “sanctuary” city for Second Amendment rights upon the advice of its attorney.
“We took a look at all the different things that passing an ordinance requires and decided we did not have the resources to fight if they (state officials) came against us,” said Koontz.
