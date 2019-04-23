Riverside man killed in Omak crash
A Riverside man died at Mid Valley Hospital on Monday from injuries he sustained in a crash earlier in the day.
Eugene L. Layton, 87, died after being taken to the hospital, the Washington State Patrol reported.
He sustained his fatal injuries in a 2:45 p.m. crash at the intersection of Engh Road and state Highway 97.
According to the patrol, Layton was southbound in his 2009 Buick LaCrosse on the highway and attempted to turn left at the intersection when he was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The Tahoe was driven by David W. Raymond, 71, of Oroville, who was injured and airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, the patrol reported. Raymond's passenger, Joanie E. Raymond, 66, of Oroville was injured and taken via ambulance to Mid Valley Hospital.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in the crash, the patrol said, citing the cause as failure to yield the right-of-way.
All of the crash victims were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.
Category: