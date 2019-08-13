Road construction causes delays on State Highway 20
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
REPUBLIC, WA
Major road construction is expected to cause delays along State Hwy 20 between Kettle Falls and Republic through the end of August.
Construction to Albian Hill Road began yesterday, Aug. 12, with crews working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road is located about 26 miles west of Kettle Falls, and improvements will include clearing vegetation, removing and replacing culverts, resetting cattle guards and general resurfacing of the road.
All trailheads are expected to remain open through the construction.
Category: