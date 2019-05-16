Roberts added to FarmJam lineup
“The Voice” contestant and finalist Emily Ann Roberts has been added to the FarmJam concert lineup.
Roberts was selected by country star Blake Shelton as part of his team on the television program
The up-and-coming singer got her start writing songs in eighth-grade. Her first paid performance was at a Mexican restaurant in Knoxville, Tenn.
She hasn't looked back.
"I didn’t realize it then but every single gig, small town competition, and every night of pouring myself into my music was preparing me for the biggest opportunity of my life," Roberts said.
She will join Chase Rice, The Wild Feathers, Hayes Carll, Red Dirt Rangers, John Fullbright, Blackfoot Gypsies, Lauren Jenkins, and others at FarmJam.
FarmJam is set for Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at 73 Oakshott Road.
