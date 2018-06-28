Rock your summer with the Libraries of Stevens County

Stevens County Libraries with be hosting a summer reading competition for a variety of ages, musical programs for children, and a free summer kickoff concert.

Eight local libraries, those including Colville, Chewelah, Onion Creek, Hunters, Loon Lake, Kettle Falls, Lakeside and North Port, will begin their reading programs starting June 25 and ending on July 31. Participants of the summer reading program have been divided into three age groups, from students in sixth grade and younger, to students in grades seven through twelve, and adults.

The sixth grade and below competition requires children to read at least twenty hours before July 31 in order to be entered in a drawing for their age group. Grades seven through twelve and adults can enter in their age group drawings by completing three book reviews and submitting them by the 31 of July as well.

