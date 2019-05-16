Rodeo, postseason high school sports on tap this weekend
Several Stevens County athletes will be competing in postseason and other competitions this weekend.
On Friday, May 17, 1B district fastpitch games will be taking place at Franklin Park.
Selkirk will face Pomeroy and Inchelium will play Garfield-Palouse.
Both of those loser-out games begin at noon.
The 1/2B track championships get underway at Central Valley High School on Friday, too.
Competitors from Kettle Falls, Mary Walker, Jenkins and Columbia (Hunters) are among the field.
In addition to county athletes, several tracksters from Republic, Curlew and Selkirk will be there, as well.
The meet gets underway at 4 p.m. and continues Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Saturday features many more events.
The regional 1A tennis tournament is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Hart Field in Spokane. The tournament also includes tennis players from smaller 1B and 2B schools.
Back in Colville, the Indians fastpitch team will host Cascade (Leavenworth) in a cross-over game at 11 a.m. on Vaagen Field.
Just south of Colville, the Arden Old-Timer's Rodeo begins at 2 p.m. in Arden. Competitors have to be 21 years or older, and sign a waiver, to get in on the rodeo action.
Two baseball teams will also hit the field Saturday in the open round of the state tournament.
In 1B action, Columbia (Hunters) boys face Asotin.
The first pitch is at 10 a.m.; the game will be played at Orgill Field in Yakima.
And at 1 p.m., the Colville Indians boys baseball team will take the field against perennial baseball powerhouse, Zillah.
That game will take place at Larson Field in Moses Lake.
