S-E brings on new staff reporter

Aaron Andrews joined the Statesman-Examiner as a reporter on Monday. Andrews is a native of Stevens County.

Although he grew up in Rice, he went to school at Hillsdale College in south-central Michigan where he received his BA in English in the spring of 2018.

Read more about Aaron online or in the August 22, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.