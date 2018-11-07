Sampson takes 81.2 percent of the vote in coroner race
Incumbent Stevens County Coroner Lorrie Sampson easily retained her office in the general election today.
“I’m pretty happy with that,” Sampson said of learning that she had received 9,710 votes, or 81.2 percent, in the initial count. “That’s awesome.”
Challenger Brent Hellie had little to say.
“Holy cow,” he said when he learned of the results from the Statesman-Examiner.
Hellie declined to comment further on his 2,245 votes and 18.8 percent showing.
Sampson, however, thanked her supporters.
“It’s higher than what I expected,” she said via telephone from a Republican party at Fired Up Brewery in Chewelah. “I’m pleased the people of Stevens County understand this job takes a medical professional.
“To my supporters, thank you for being there for me. I’m proud to serve.”
