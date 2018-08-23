The season's almost over at Win-Tur Bison Farm

Although it’s difficult to tell with the hot temperatures recently, summer is coming to an end, and many of its attractions are closing down for the season. One such venue is Win-Tur Bison Farm, in Springdale, which will stop giving tours the middle of September.

While many people in this area are surprised to learn this farm exists, others already know, and come from as far as Lewiston, Idaho just for a chance to feed a bison by hand.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the August 22, 2018 S-E.

