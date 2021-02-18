Selkirk volleyball defeats Northport to open season

Selkirk volleyball (1-0) defeated Northport (0-1) by a score of 3-2 to open the Northeast 1B season Wednesday, between a matchup of the league's senior-heaviest teams.

The game went back and forth, with Northport winning the first set 25-24. The Mustangs got off to a fast start with a 7-1 lead that was 23-17 late in the set. Selkirk drew it back to 24-23, but fell short of the comeback. The Rangers won the second set 25-17 and then the Mustangs came back for a 25-23 win in the third. Selkirk went on to control the rest of the game, winning 25-19 in the fourth and 15-11 in the fifth.

Ranger senior Bree Dawson was jumping out of the gym and slammed home 13 kills, including the match winning point. Fellow senior Nicole Lyons led Selkirk with 21 assists, while Dawson and senior Aralee Robertson tied for the lead in aces with five.

Mustang senior Kylie Corcoran led the team in kills (7) and assists (12), while senior Eliza Stark led in aces (9). Sophomore McKenzie Malcolm had a game high 15 digs.