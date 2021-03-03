Selkirk volleyball sweeps Northport to take hold of Northeast 1B League

Even in a shortened and unusual season, one thing is the same—Selkirk volleyball is still on top of the Northeast 1B League.

The Rangers (6-0) swept Northport (5-2) Tuesday 25-22, 25-7 and 25-17, to keep an iron lock on their place atop the NE1B. Selkirk has won the North division of the NE1B each year since the 2016 season. Barring any upsets to league teams they've already beaten this year, it will be the Rangers fifth straight league championship.

"We practiced hard on being more scrappy," Selkirk head coach Pam Zimmerman said. "Abbie [Pettis] and Alexa [Harris] did great on their serves, which was something we were working on. Of course Bree [Dawson] is always amazing on the net."

Northport remains in second place, having and lost tonight and 3-2 to Selkirk to open the season on Feb. 17. Tuesday's game had a different feeling than when both teams met to open the season. It was the Ranger's final home game, and the seniors came to play.

"I'm just happy that all my family and all our senior's families were able to see that game right there," Senior Bree Dawson said.

Dawson led the Rangers in kills (10) and aces (7), while Nicol Lyons led in assists (24) and Alexa Harris in digs (3).

"I thought we did really good and I was really proud of the whole team," Lyons said. "It's emotional. I think what we'll take away is all the memories we've made over the last four years of playing."

The Rangers won the opening set 25-22, which was tied at eight different points. Selkirk won two different long exchanges to go 20-21 and then tie the set at 21. The Rangers seized the momentum and grew their lead to 24-21 before getting the win.

The second set opened much like the first, until Selkirk won service at 8-6. Dawson, rallied off nine consecutive points with her team to bring the score to 16-7. The Mustangs grew more and more discouraged as the set drew on, giving the serve right back to Selkirk. Harris stepped up and started an eight point streak of her own, giving the Rangers the 25-7 set win.

"We just stayed really upbeat and celebrated each point," Dawson said of Selkirk's second set success. "I think we got in their head a little bit, but overall we were down and ready, covering everything and playing a really god game."

Northport played well for stretches in the third set, but were outmatched on the night. The set ended in Selkirk's favor 25-17, and in the same way as the two team's match in February, Dawson slammed home the final point.