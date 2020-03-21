Senior spotlight: Colville's Alaina Stone-Boggs

Colville senior Alaina Stone-Boggs is a champion, but still she wants more.

Years of work and thousands of miles paced her road to the top of the 1A girls cross country podium last fall. She wasn’t satisfied, eyeing a state title in the 1,600-meters this spring. Instead, school closures due to the COVID-19 virus have her final high school season hanging in the balance.

On March 13, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced all K-12 schools in the state would be closed from March 17 until at least April 24. The spring sports season was shroud in uncertainty.

“I immediately thought state was going to be canceled,” Stone-Boggs said. “I tried to keep it together all day. I was cleaning out my gym locker, got to my spikes and as I started to take them out I just started crying.”

Stone-Boggs’ success was far from easy. A fellow senior from across the Cascades, King’s Naomi Smith, topped her in 2017 and 2018. At the time, the gap between them was only growing. As sophomores, Smith edged Stone-Boggs by 4.4 seconds at the cross country state meet with a 18:42.20 minute time. They placed seventh and eighth, but Stone-Boggs got a taste for the title, as the leading cog of Colville’s first girls team championship. As juniors, the two placed first and second, with Smith widening her margin to 10.6 seconds over Stone-Boggs at a 18:16.70 minute time.

Meanwhile, the two were also competing in the 1,600 and 3,200-meters in track. As sophomores, Stone-Boggs placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:09.17 minutes—2.22 seconds ahead of Smith. It would be her only track victory over the King’s runner.

In the 3,200, Smith was fifth with a time of 11:11.03 minutes—5.83 seconds ahead of Stone-Boggs. As juniors, Smith was the 1,600 and 3,200 1A girls state champion, with times of 5:00.04 minutes and 10:35.37 minutes. Stone-Boggs was third in the 1,600, 7.24 seconds behind Smith and fourth in the 3,200, 43.75 seconds behind Smith.

Stone-Boggs was disappointed in her junior track season; she had all summer to prepare for cross county, with her mind fixed on one race—the 2019 1A State Championship.

Stone-Boggs and Smith torched their competition through the 2019 cross country season, Stone-Boggs winning every 5K she entered and Smith winning all but one.

When they finally met again at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, Stone-Boggs showed she deserved a turn on top, with one of the best individual times in the history of the state. Both girls entered their final lap well out ahead of the pack, but Stone-Boggs was alone coming down the final stretch. Her time of 17:39.60 minutes was the second best in 1A state history, since the race changed from a 3-mile to a 5K in 1997. It was the 18th best girls time for any classification in the state championships.

“I can’t imagine my life without athletics, because it’s taught me so much,” Stone-Boggs said. “I would be a different person without it. It’s taught me humbleness, it’s taught me gratitude and it’s taught me more than anything I could learn from a desk. It’s taught me about life.”

Full story in the March 25, issue of the Statesman-Examiner