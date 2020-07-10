Seven new Northeast Tri-County COVID-19 cases confirmed in 24 hour period

The Northeast Tri-County Health District reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases across Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties within the past 24 hours from the morning to evening of July 9, and reported there are 70 individuals across the area in isolation at home after being contacted by NETCHD staff for coming in contact with positive cases.

Four new positive cases were confirmed in Stevens County in the Colville and Kettle Falls area. There have been eight new cases in the count within the past 14 days. There have been 1,861 negative tests, one hospitalization and one death. One of the confirmed cases came from an employee of the Colville McDonalds. The restaurant closed for a cleaning and employees considered close contacts are isolating at home for a 14-day period.

Two new positive cases were confirmed in Ferry County bringing the total to three. The two new cases are the first in the past 14 days. There have been 341 negative tests, zero hospitalizations and zero deaths in the county.

One new positive case in a resident south of Newport in Pend Oreille County brings the total case count to eight with five in the past 14 days. There have been 626 negative tests, zero hospitalizations and zero deaths.

The seven cases within 24 hours is the largest spike in Northeast Tri-County case counts to date.