Sharks in the water

With summer comes swimming, and when it comes to swimming there are the Sharks.

The Colville Valley Swim Club, the Sharks, started their season in May with a meet in Nelson, B.C. As a member of the British Columbia Summer Swim Association (BCSSA), the Sharks compete throughout the Kootenay Region. The team has meets in Nelson, Grand Forks, Trail, Creston, Kimberly, Castlegar and Colville.

The Sharks team is a summer association that uses the Colville municipal swimming pool. Other U.S swim teams are winter associations that use indoor pools.

“The BCSSA, Kootenay Region, has their summer association and they let us participate. We’ve been apart of that swim club for a long time,” said Erin Zawadzki, president of the club’s board.

At the end of the regular season, all of the BCSSA teams combine into the Kootenay Region swim team for provincials. Swimmers have to qualify individually to participate.

Colville usually takes eight swimmers to provincials, according to Zawadzki. Provincials is a four-day event with 1,000 swimmers.

