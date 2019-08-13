Sharpshooters kill three wolves in Ferry County

In less than a week's time, state Department of Fish and Wildlife sharpshooters have killed three Old Profanity Territory pack wolves.

Agency officials confirmed today that since Aug. 6, sharpshooters have killed two juvenile wolves and one adult.

“The department's lethal removal period is ongoing,” an agency press release said after confirming the kills.

The agency currently has two kill orders in place — one for the Old Profanity Territory pack and one for the Togo pack. Both packs have attacked livestock in grazing allotments in the Kettle River ridge area of Ferry County.

The Old Profanity Territory Pack is responsible for 14 livestock attacks in the last 10 months, including nine attacks in the last 30 days. Overall, the pack is credited with 29 attacks since Sept. 5, 2018.

This is the fourth kill order for the Old Profanity Territory pack issued since Sept. 12, 2018. Three wolves were previously killed, bringing the total removed from the pack to six.

Fish and Wildlife has yet to say if sharpshooters have killed any Togo wolves since last week's kill order was issued for that pack.

Meanwhile, Parks Canada has also killed a wolf that attacked a camper in Banff National Park last Friday near Banff, Alberta.

The wolf attack occurred at 1 a.m. at Rampart Creek Campground, Parks Canada officials said, noting the camper suffered hand and arm injuries.

The camper was taken to a Banff hospital.

Park Canada tracked the wolf and killed it less than a half-mile from the campground, officials said.

Rampart Creek Campground has been closed as a result of the attack. Officials have yet to say when it will reopen.