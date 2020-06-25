You are here
Home » Shed fire in Colville controlled
Shed fire in Colville controlled
Staff Writer
Thursday, June 25, 2020
COLVILLE, WA
Firefighters responded to a shed fire on W Eighth Avenue in Colville today, controlling it from spreading.
Category:
Featured Ads
Popular content
- Shed fire in Colville controlled
- Gov. Inslee announces statewide mask requirement
- Kettle Falls calls on expert to re-energize downtown
- On Sunday, Daylight Savings Time came to an end. Do you think the spring forward, fall back cycle should be ended?
- Hard work paid off for Kettle Falls track at districts
Colville Area Events
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
|
|
|
National News
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2020 The Statesman Examiner | 220 South Main Street P.O. Box 271 | Colville, WA 99114 | (509) 684-4567
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Statesman Examiner.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Statesman Examiner.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use