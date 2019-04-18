Shoes sought to help students get to Ecuador, Galapagos
The Colville Interact Club is making a final push to collect gently used shoes to help fund their trip to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands.
“We need about 100 bags (of shoes),” parent and chaperone Scott Thompson said Thursday. “At last count, we were at 33 bags.”
Each bag can contain 25 pair of shoes. That means the club — which features high school students working with Rotarians — needs to collect about 1,675 more pair of shoes to help fund their volunteer work and educational trip to South America in mid-June.
Once collected, a group purchases the shoes from the students and the funds will be used to help cover the $100,000-plus cost of the trip for the approximately 30 students and volunteer chaperons.
According to Thompson, the funds will help cover travel costs for low-income students, purchase supplies for their volunteer work and offset costs for educational activities in the Galapagos Islands.
Shoes can be dropped off at RE/MAX Select Associates, 327 S. Main St., or at Fort Colville Elementary School, 1212 E. Ivy Ave.
Thompson is urging donors to drop off shoes prior to May 1.
