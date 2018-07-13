Single engine plane crashes near Clayton

A single engine plane crashed about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning near the 5000 block of Bittrich-Antler Road, north of Williams Valley Road. The site is approximately seven miles west of Deer Park Airport. Read the story in the July 11, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

