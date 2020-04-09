Sixth COVID-19 identified in Stevens County
Thursday, April 9, 2020
COLVILLE, WA
Northeast Tri County Health District (NETCHD) has announced a sixth positive COVID-19 test for Stevens County. This brings the combined total of positive cases for Ferry, Pend Oreille, and Stevens Counties to eight.
The individual who tested positive resides north of Colville and sought medical assistance. NETCHD is notifying potential close contacts and these individuals will be given additional guidance and advised of precautions they should take.
