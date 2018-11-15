Smackout wolf killed, Profanity hunt paused

State Fish and Wildlife killed one wolf from the Smackout pack Nov. 8, the department reported today, Nov. 15.

A marksman made the kill shot from a helicopter, officials said.

The department also reported that agency director Kelley Susewind has paused lethal action against the Profanity wolves after an unsuccessful hunt of one collared adult male and one uncollared male pup.

“Staff were unable to locate the uncollared wolf due to the dense forest canopy,” officials said. “Director Susewind is assessing the situation before considering any further action.”

