Some Chelan Butte bighorns captured, relocated
There are 20 fewer bighorn sheep wandering on Chelan Butte these days.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife yesterday confirmed that employees captured 40 bighorns Feb. 21 — 20 were moved to Utah's Stansbury Mountains, 12 were released immediately and eight were fitted with GPS tracking collars before being released.
The sheep are part of a 200-head heard that began when 35 bighorns were moved from Cleman Mountain near Naches to Chelan Butte in 2004.
Fish and Wildlife employees baited and trapped the bighorns in a corral, officials said.
“The trap worked as well as could be expected,” Assistant District Biologist Devon Comstock said, noting Stansbury Mountains are home to another 60 bighorns relocated there last year.
“The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is very grateful to WDFW for offering these animals, this project will benefit healthy wildlife in Utah as well as the people who enjoy them on the landscape,” Utah's Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Biologist Jace Taylor said.